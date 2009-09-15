Home Nation

Kingfisher flight returns to base

MUMBAI:A Kingfisher Airlines flight to Bangalore returned minutes after take-off from here Tuesday when a technical snag was detected, an airport official said. Flight IT 103, with 80 pa

Published: 15th September 2009 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

MUMBAI:A Kingfisher Airlines flight to Bangalore returned minutes after take-off from here Tuesday when a technical snag was detected, an airport official said.

Flight IT 103, with 80 passengers on board, took off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Interantional Airport shortly after 9 a.m. Barely 10 minutes into the flight, some problems were detected in its landing gear and the aircraft was recalled.

Emergency services were kept on standby at the airport, the official said.

The flight landed without any complication and all the passengers were safe. They would be sent to Bangalore on an alternative flight later in the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp