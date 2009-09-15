Kingfisher flight returns to base

MUMBAI:A Kingfisher Airlines flight to Bangalore returned minutes after take-off from here Tuesday when a technical snag was detected, an airport official said.

Flight IT 103, with 80 passengers on board, took off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Interantional Airport shortly after 9 a.m. Barely 10 minutes into the flight, some problems were detected in its landing gear and the aircraft was recalled.

Emergency services were kept on standby at the airport, the official said.

The flight landed without any complication and all the passengers were safe. They would be sent to Bangalore on an alternative flight later in the day.