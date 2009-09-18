Home Nation

'No permanent commission for women in Army'

There is no scope for granting permanent commission to women in the army, the government told the Delhi High Court.

Published: 18th September 2009 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: There is no scope for granting permanent commission to women in the army, the government told the Delhi High Court on Friday.

Solicitor General of India Gopal Subramanium submitted before Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul that the granting of permanent commission to women officers on short service commission in the Indian Army is out of question.

However, the court has stayed the retirement of the officers involved in the litigation till the final outcome of the case and the matter was posted for final arguments Nov 19.

The court was hearing the plea of over 20 officers who have filed a public interest petition challenging the government's proposal of Sep 29, 2008, to bypass them for future grant of permanent commission.

Currently, women are inducted in the army as officers under the Short Service Commission for a maximum period of 14 years though their male counterparts are eligible to receive permanent commission after five years.

But Subramanium was clear with his brief when he said the government policy would in effect be &quot;prospectively&quot; for future batches of women officers as the training and examination processes of women candidates have to be fine-tuned to suit the &quot;additional avenues&quot; opening up for them in the armed forces.

As an immediate succor for them, the solicitor general said: &quot;Short Service officers are given an option to join a business course at top schools like the Indian Institutes of Management so as to immediately interface with a corporation.&quot;

But the bench did not agree with the government's contention and asked why there is a difference between male and female officers.

&quot;We have doubts on why you should do it for male officers and not for the women. Why are they treated differently?&quot; the court asked.

Rekha Palli, counsel for the officers, argued: &quot;There are 35 percent vacancies in various departments. These women officers are highly trained and have been doing the same jobs for 14 years. But the armed forces do not want them any more despite the vacancies available.&quot;

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp