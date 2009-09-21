AGARTALA: Security forces have seized huge amounts of explosive material, including hundreds of gelatin sticks, from an Agartala-bound train in Assam and arrested two men from Mizoram, police here said Monday.

"Government Railway Police (GRP), during a routine search on the Silchar (southern Assam)-Agartala train, recovered 320 gelatin sticks and wires at the Karimgang station in southern Assam Sunday," police spokesperson Rajendra Datta told reporters here.

The material was found in the bags of the two men from the Mizoram capital Aizawl -- Henri Vanlao Ghaka, 25, and Lalthan Sanga, 24.

Ghaka and Sanga had no rail tickets and told GRP officials that they wanted to go to Dimapur in Nagaland but boarded the Agartala-bound train by mistake.

The second bag, with 57 gelatin sticks, was recovered when the train reached Dharmanagar, 200 km north of here.

Police suspect that the Mizo youth kept the second bag in a different place of the same train to deceive the security forces.

"Assam and Tripura police in association with the Mizoram police are investigating the matter," Datta said.

"These 377 gelatin sticks and other materials, weighing over 45 kg, might have been smuggled from across the border," he added.

On Thursday, Tripura police had arrested a 16-year-old boy with three US-made pistols and ammunition in Agartala and busted a clandestine plan to thwart a terror strike planned during the Durga Puja celebrations in the state.