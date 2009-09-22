The photograph of the Pokhran bombsite showing no crater, that Santhanam produced as proof of the test's failure

NEW DELHI: Former DRDO scientist K Santhanam, who questioned the success of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, hit out on Monday at NSA M K Narayanan saying the official was "barking up the wrong tree" in contending he (Santhanam) was not privy to test measurements and information.

Terming the remarks by the NSA "unnecessary" he also demanded that an independent panel probe the success of the Pokhran tests. "Narayanan is barking up the wrong tree," he said at an interaction with journalists at the Indian Women's Press Corps here.

Santhanam sought to counter the claims by Narayanan and others in the establishment that he was not privy to the test measurements and information on the Pokhran-II tests.

The former DRDO scientist last month questioned the efficacy of the thermonuclear device, described the May 11, 1998 tests as a "fizzle" and said India needed to conduct more tests.

Narayanan termed Santhanam's claims "horrific" and asserted that India had thermonuclear capabilities which had been verified by a peer group of researchers.

Santhanam released a 1998 photograph of the hydrogen bomb test site that showed no crater - "this is the proof to indicate that the test failed," he said. But he wouldn't reveal the depth at which the device had been planted even while claiming that he knew it.