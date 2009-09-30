NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday pushed again for a "non-discriminatory" non-proliferation regime in which countries with big nuclear stockpiles must walk their talk on eliminating weapons of mass destruction.

"States with substantial nuclear arsenals should take meaningful steps on nuclear disarmament," Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said while inaugurating a threeday international conference here on Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy.

Singh said India remained committed to the idea of a world free of nuclear weapons but he saw "deficiencies" in the current global nonproliferation set-up. Singh’s criticism comes just days after United States President Barack Obama piloted a resolution on disarmament at the United Nations Security Council, urging all countries to sign the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT). As always, India immediately made clear then that it wouldn’t agree to anything that was "discriminatory"; Delhi had to be treated as an equal with other nuclear weapon states so that its own deterrent remained intact.

"It is a matter of regret that the global non-proliferation regime has not succeeded in preventing nuclear proliferation. Its deficiencies in fact have had an adverse impact on our security," the PM said at the Delhi conference organised jointly with the International Atomic Energy Agency and attended by IAEA director-general Mohamed ElBaradei. The conference is part of a yearlong commemoration of the birth centenary of India’s nuclear pioneer Homi Bhabha.

"Global non-proliferation, to be successful, should be universal, comprehensive and non-discriminatory and linked to the goal of complete nuclear disarmament," the Prime Minister said.

India was proud of its non-proliferation record, Singh said. He repeated India’s commitment to "a voluntary, unilateral moratorium on nuclear testing". He said India had a comprehensive export controls system and was committed to not transferring sensitive technology and equipment to countries that do not possess them. The PM stressed the importance of nuclear energy to meet India’s needs.

He saw the country's potential nuclear power lead as 470,000 megawatts by 2050.