NEW DELHI: Under pressure to clear piling up mining projects, the Centre is considering engaging elite special forces (SFs), the famed Army paratroopers, for sanitising large tracts of Dantewada from the Maoists.

The Centre, sources said, was looking at short-term direct engagement of the SFs so that it could clear the main routes leading to the key mining areas and also construct some important roads, including the highway leading to Bijapur, where the work had come to almost a standstill on account of Maoist threat.

While the SFs sanitise the area, the Army Sappers (engineers) or some other agency would be pressed into to de-mine the roads crucial for the ‘development’ of Chhattisgarh.

The proposal was being vetted by the Defence Ministry in consultation with the Army, whose central command had already done foot printing of the Maoist presence in the area.

However, before pushing its paratroopers in the dangerous quagmire, a wary Defence Ministry has sought clarifications and answers on several counts. First, it wanted the role and the task of the SF to be spelt out clearly. Secondly, given the requirement of the SFs in times of emergency situation dealing with external threats, it wanted to know the exact duration for their stay.

Thirdly, how the issue of civilian control would be resolved? Could the operational area be declared as disturbed area by the state government?