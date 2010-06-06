NEW DELHI: When the government sits to chalk out anti-Maoist strategy next week, one of the proposals on the agenda will be getting the Army involved in the fight against the Left wing extremists.

After initial reluctance, the Army is now prepared to raise new battalions of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) for deployment in the Maoist-dominated districts.

The new battalions are part of the fresh strategy that is being firmed up after a spate of violence in Chhatisgarh and West Bengal. The Army’s RR battalions are engaged in anti-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army is not eager to divert its forces from the region to the Central India. If the proposal for raising new forces is accepted, the officials said it would take at least three months to raise a fresh RR battalion. The Kashmir-like unified command structure was also in consideration for the Maoist-affected areas. The leadership of this command would be in the hands of political establishment and Para military forces would play a dominant role. The Cabinet Committee on security was expected to meet this week to chalk out the strategy.

Among other proposals would be to appoint senior Army officers as security advisors in the Maoist-affected states. The Army would continue to train the Para military forces.

It was felt that those who had undergone training with the Army were better prepared to deal with the threat. There was also talk about improving the Intelligence network in the region as it was found in the past that the lack of credible inputs about the movements of Left wing insurgents severely hampered the task of security forces. It has also put them in grave danger.

Officials added that the Armed forces had also given their view to the government on their role in the anti-Maoist operations.

There had been a perceptible change in their position as they were now willing to carry out the tasks assigned by the government. The training of personnel for the Maoist-hit areas also required different modules.