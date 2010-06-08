NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary committee today discussed the controversial Nuclear Liability Bill which has come under focus in the wake of the court verdict in the Bhopal gas tragedy.

During the first meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Environment on the Nuclear Liability Bill, its members raised questions over the Rs 500 crore cap proposed on compensation to be paid by the operator in the event of an accident involving an atomic plant.

Officials representing the Science and Technology Ministry explained the reasoning for specifying the "cap" of liability, arguing that it was necessary for the operating company to take insurance cover.

The government has already expressed willingness to make changes in the bill if the Standing Committee so suggests.

Science and Technology Minister Prithviraj Chavan, who is in-charge of Department of Atomic Energy, had said the government was ready to "look into" any genuine issues that may be raised with regard to the nuclear bill.

Sources said the government could itself bring about certain changes in some clauses of the bill while it goes through the Standing Committee process.

Chavan underlined the need for Liability Act, arguing that the country lacks a law under which compensation could be awarded in the case of a nuclear accident.

This is particularly important considering the fact that India is gearing up for a massive expansion of its nuclear-power sector and is in talks with US, Russia and France for setting of their reactors here.

Main opposition BJP apprehends that through the legislation, the government is trying to enable foreign private companies to enter India's nuclear market.