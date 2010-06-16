NEW DELHI: Lest Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should repeat what Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has done to the BJP - sever ties with BJP, its coalition partner, ahead of Assembly elections - the BJP leadership is at pains to draw a distinction between the two States.

Peeved over the outbursts and cancelling of the dinner hosted by Nitish Kumar to all BJP leaders in Patna, the party is leaving no stone unturned to send out a message to the ‘arrogant’ Bihar Chief Minister that Bihar is not Orissa, where BJD leader Naveen Patnaik could walk away victorious.

Citing figures to prove its political strength in Bihar, the BJP leaders are too keen to draw a distinction between the two states. The JD (U), by joining hands with the BJP, had improved its tally over the years and the BJP has plethora of charismatic leaders in the state.

In fact, in Bihar, the BJP has strong leaders in every region. If in Motihari belt it is Radha Mohan Singh, in Patna, it has leaders such as C P Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shatrughan Sinha. In Chapra, only Rajiv Pratap Rudy can give a credible fight to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In the Kosi-Purnea region, Shahnawaz Hussain and Sharad Yadav run the campaign. Besides Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is a known Vaish leader.

According to sources, an assessment of the electoral voting pattern shows that the BJP-JD(U) alliance is mutually beneficial and is a winning combination.

In the last Bihar Assembly polls in October 2005, the vote-share of the BJP was 15.65, with a tally of 55 seats. The JD(U) vote-share was 20.46 percent, with a tally of 88 seats.

In the last Lok Sabha polls in 2009, the BJP won 12 of the 15 seats it contested and the JD(U) 18 of the 25 seats it contested. In Bihar Assembly polls in 2000, 67 MLAs of the BJP won to 34 of the JD(U). Unless the two parties contest together, they cannot hope to retain power.