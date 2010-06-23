NEW DELHI: Even as the BJP Central leadership was all set to assuage the ruffled feelings of the state leaders over the return of the Rs 5 crore cheque, there was fresh tension between the JD(U) and the BJP in Bihar. Not in a mood to spare Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar sent the Bihar Police to Surat to investigate about the controversial ad, which had triggered the war of words between the two coalition partners in Bihar.

Later, Nitish Kumar called back the Bihar Police team at the intervention of the JD(U) leadership, thus preventing the escalation of tension any further.

Sources said that BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu talked to JD(U) president Sharad Yadav and showed his displeasure, whereupon Nitish called back the Bihar Police team.

It was the same ad, which showed the two warring Chief Ministers, Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi, holding their hands aloft during the Ludhiana rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish, annoyed by the ad, cancelled the dinner he planned to host, for the entire BJP leadership during the party’s national executive meeting in Patna, earlier in June.

The strident attitude of Nitish Kumar shocked the BJP leadership in Delhi, which had earlier given enough indications that the alliance would continue and both the parties were keen to forget their bitter past.

Baffled by the latest salvo hurled at Narendra Modi in particular, the BJP leadership is confused by the maverick attitude of the Bihar Chief Minister.

The agenda of the meeting chaired by BJP president Nitin Gadkari, which was intended to placate the agitated BJP state leadership, was taken over by the new theatrics adopted by Nitish Kumar. The meeting, which was scheduled to start at 9 p m, was delayed for two hours following Gadkari’s late arrival from Rajasthan. Sources said that the BJP Central leadership will have to take a call on the ‘blow hot, blow cold’ attitude

of the Bihar Chief Minister. It was only on Tuesday that Nitish Kumar called up the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, signalling that he did not intend to aggravate the friction between the two parties.