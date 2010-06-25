NEW DELHI: Home Minister P Chidambaram today requested Karnataka Lokayukta head Santosh Hegde not to press his resignation, saying this would only encourage the "corrupt elements" in the state.

Chidambaram spoke to Hegde who had tendered his resignation on Wednesday citing the "callous" attitude of the BJP government in the state towards fighting corruption.

"I requested Hegde not to press his resignation. The resignation will give greater encouragement and comfort to corrupt elements in Karnataka. Therefore in the interest of the people of Karnataka, he should not press his resignation" Chidambaram told him. The Home Minister later told PTI that Hegde indicated he would consider his request.