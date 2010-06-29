NEW DELHI: Creating a quite flutter in the Congress headquarters on Monday, Anil Shashtri, editor of the party’s mouthpiece Sandesh, said that the government’s decision to raise fuel prices would be ‘disastrous for the common man’.

Shashtri, who is also a special invitee to the Congress working committee, put his view on Twitter as well, knowing fully that such a direct engagement with the people cost his fellow Congressman Shashi Tharoor a ministerial job.

The UPA allies, especially the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, have questioned the timing of the hike.

Speaking to the media, Shashtri added that he would be requesting the Congress president Sonia Gandhi ‘to intervene’ as she has done on several other occasions.

Shashtri decided to air his disagreement with the party line within minutes of the official briefing in which the Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari vigorously defended the government move, “We are ready to take the political cost and move on".

"It was tough decision which the government was forced to take.”

Shashtri, of course, insisted that he was ‘not going against the party’. “I too agree that the government took the decision under compulsion.

"But we have to be sensitive about the plight of the common man.”

Demanding a partial roll-back of the decision to raise kerosene and LPG prices, Shashtri said that it was ‘unfair’ to shift the entire burden of international oil price fluctuations on the common man.

Though the Congress has been cautious in its response on food inflation, it has solidly backed the government’s current move on the ground that the impact of the hike ‘would be miniscule’.