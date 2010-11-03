NEW DELHI: From Kashmir to coalition politics, the range of topics Sonia Gandhi touched upon was expansive. And the way she spoke, emphatic. Yet the four-term Congress president’s speech at the AICC meet here on Tuesday managed to gloss over one critical topic: probity in public life.

Completely sidestepping the issue of corruption that’s dogging her party — in Mumbai Adarsh Housing Society scam, the Commonwealth Games and in the 2-G spectrum allocation — Gandhi, addressing 12,000 delegates, focused on the party’s oft-­repeated broader agenda.

That the Congress had deci­ded to brazen it out was evident from the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan in the centre-stage of the session. Even party MP Suresh Kalmadi, facing allegations of corruption in organising the CWG, was seated in the front row.

Though a high-profile Congress manager blamed Chavan for “coming so upfront”, a top neta from the South said he was asked to delete a reference on corruption in politics from his speech. Senior leaders Digvijay Singh and Ahmed Patel furiously defended Gandhi’s silence on corruption, saying the session was called only to elect/select new CWC members. Other matters, it seems, would be taken up in the party’s December 18-20 plenary session here.

“Wait for the Shunglu Committee on the CWG,” Singh said. “As for the Mumbai issue, it’s ticklish — the Army, Navy chiefs have been named and so are other political parties. How can we hang one person for the whole thing?’’

Among other issues, Gandhi made a pointed reference to the recent Ayodhya verdict (which, “in no way condones the demolition of Babri masjid”.) Also giving space to son Rahul Gandhi’s political agenda, she said the party workers should work towards creating more political space for the party even in the states where it runs coalition governments, so that the Congr­ess can eventually go alone.