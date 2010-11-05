Cabinet approves Bill against sexual harassment

NEW DELHI: In order to ensure a safe environment for women at work places, in both public and private sectors, the Centre on Thursday decided to introduce a Bill in Parliament for protection of women against sexual harassment.

The meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh approved the proposal of the Ministry of Women and Child Development for introduction of Protection of Women against Sexual Harassment at Workplace Bill, 2010, in Parliament.

The proposed Bill, if enacted, would ensure that women are protected against sexual harassment at all work places be it public, private or unorganised sector and ensure a safe environment for women at workplaces. The Bill proposes a definition of sexual harassment, which is as laid down by the Supreme Court in Vishaka vs State of Rajasthan (1997).

The definition includes any physical contact and advances or demand or request for sexual favour, sexually-coloured remarks, showing pornography and any other unwelcome physical, verbal, non-verbal contact of sexual nature.

The Bill provides protection not only to employed women, but also to any woman who enters the workplace as a client, customer, apprentice, and daily wage worker or in ad hoc capacity. Students, research scholars in colleges or university and patients in hospitals have also been covered.

Employers who fail to comply with the provisions of the proposed Bill will be punishable with a fine which may extend to `50,000. Since there is a possibility that during the pendency of the inquiry, the woman may be subject to threat and aggression, she has been given the option to seek interim relief in the form of transfer either of her own or the respondent or seek leave from work. The Bill provides for an effective complaints and redressal mechanism. Under the proposed Bill, every employer is required to constitute an internal complaints committee. Since a large number of the establishments (41.2 million out of 41.83 million as per Economic Census, 2005) in our country have less than 10 workers for whom it may not be feasible to set up an internal complaints committee, the Bill provides for setting up of local complaints committee to be constituted by the designated district officer at the district or sub-district levels, depending upon the need.

This twin mechanism would ensure that women in any workplace, irrespective of its size or nature, have access to a redressal mechanism. The local complaints committees will probe into the complaints of sexual harassment and recommend action to the employer or district officer.