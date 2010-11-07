BANGALORE: Almost 25 years after the Kaveri Engine project was initiated for the Light Combat Aircraft, scientists have something to cheer about, as the indigenously designed and developed engine was successfully flight tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The engine underwent flying test bed (FTB) trials at Gromov Flight Research Institute (GFRI), in Russia, during which the engine, right from take-off to landing, flew for a period of over one hour up to an altitude of 6,000 metres at a speed of 0.6 mach in its maiden flight.

The engine control, engine performance and engine health during the flight were found to be excellent. With this, the engine completed a major milestone of the development programme. During the coming months, 50 to 60 test flights will be carried out to mature the engine in terms of reliability and safety. This would pave the way for further flight trials of Kaveri Engine with a fighter aircraft.

For the tests, an existing IL-76 aircraft was modified as an FTB, with the Kaveri engine replacing one of the four engines. A team of 20 scientists from the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) have been working along with GFRI for these trials.