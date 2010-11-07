NEW DELHI: "Spectacular!" This is how US President Barack Obama described the Humayun Tomb as he visited the 450-year-old Mughal monument, getting a glimpse of India's rich cultural and historic civilisation.

Obama, who kicked off his engagements in Delhi with the visit to the 16th century marvel, went around with his wife Michelle intently getting the feel of the monument, which is said to have inspired the creation of Taj Mahal.

49-year-old Obama and Michelle (46) drove to the monument soon after their arrival from Mumbai at the airport here, where the US' first couple was personally received by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.

At the monument, the couple spent around 45 minutes enquiring from Superintendent Archaelogist, Archaelogical Survey of India (ASI) K K Muhammad about the history of the architectural marvel located over a 32 acre plot in south Delhi's Nizamuddin.

"Wonderful. Let's take a look," Obama said as he entered the main building.

Muhammad informed to the First Couple about the history of the monument while he took them around the plush green gardens that surround a central structure.

Muhammad said Obama was curious to know about the time taken to build the monument. He was also told the structure was a confluence of three architecural styles -- Persian, Central Asian and Indian.

Michelle did not ask many questions and wanted to know the importance of lotus on a wall at the monument. She was told that it reflected the Indian influence on the builders of the monument.

Obama, dressed in white shirt with a tie and black trousers, and Michelle met 14 kids, children of workers at the monument, and shook hands with them. The kids, aged between 5 and 13, were accompanied by some workers at the monuments tended by ASI.

The US President was seen striking a chord with the kids as he chatted with them and posed for a group photograph.

He and Michelle also distributed gifts -- a two-and-half-inch long silver bookmark with Presidential seal which also carried Obama signature -- to the children.

"It is spectacular. If our guys have to build it in seven years, it would be pretty tough. Good contractor," a visibly impressed Obama said after visiting the monument.

About the national capital, he said "Delhi is such modern city yet rooted in civilisational heritage."

"Through the rise and fall of empires, Indian civilisation has endured and led the world to new heights of achievement. The world owed a profound debt to India and its people," Obama wrote in the visitor's book at the Humayun's Tomb. Michelle signed below his signature.