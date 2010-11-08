MUZAFFARNAGAR: A college student, who allegedly impersonated an IPS officer to meet US President Barack Obama, has been arrested, police said here today.

Dalip Kumar, a BSc student, allegedly posed as an IPS officer and reached the residence of the District Magistrate yesterday, police said. Kumar then asked for a VIP car to go to Delhi to meet Obama, they said.

The youth was later handed over to police by the officials present at the DM's residence, they said.