Man poses as IPS officer to meet Obama, arrested
MUZAFFARNAGAR: A college student, who allegedly impersonated an IPS officer to meet US President Barack Obama, has been arrested, police said here today.
Dalip Kumar, a BSc student, allegedly posed as an IPS officer and reached the residence of the District Magistrate yesterday, police said. Kumar then asked for a VIP car to go to Delhi to meet Obama, they said.
The youth was later handed over to police by the officials present at the DM's residence, they said.