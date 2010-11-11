NEW DELHI: Concerned with the poor performance of the states in the implementation of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the Ministry of Women and Child Development is toying with the idea of involving national level monitors (NLMs) such as retired civil servants and Defence personnel.

The Ministry had recently reviewed the performance of ICDS in the meeting of state secretaries incharge of ICDS and decided to revise monitoring committees at all levels.

The Ministry found a large number of vacancies of anganwadi supervisors, workers and helpers in almost all states. As far as vacancies of anganwadi supervisors are concerned, the Ministry found 39 percent in Karnataka, 55 percent in Puducherry, 43 pc in Orissa, 28 pc in Kerala and 21 pc in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 9,552 posts of anganwadi workers in Tamil Nadu, 7,881 in Andhra Pradesh, 6,214 in Karnataka are vacant. The Ministry has decided to deduct 10 percent of the grant if vacancies of supervisors, workers and helpers are more than 40 percent in any state.

According to a report by the National Council for Applied Economic Research, 82 percent of anganwadi workers were reported to have been in involved in other government schemes during the last year with an average number of days spent as 14 with 6 hours a day.