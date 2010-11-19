NEW DELHI: Mumbai is again under threat from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e- Taiba which is planning to perpetrate a sequel of 26/11 on its second anniversary.

Based on credible intelligence inputs provided by a foreign intelligence agency, the Centre sounded high alert in Mumbai and Maharashtra state in general on Tuesday. The alert will remain at least till November 30.

Ten seaborne Pakistani terrorists belonging to LeT had launched coordinated attacks on Mumbai, killing at least 166 people and injuring over 200 others on November 26, 2008. Lasting nearly 70 hours, the terror attack had targeted major landmarks - Taj Hotel, the Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Chabad House and Leopold Café.

“The intelligence agency has given us some credible inputs based on which we have asked Mumbai Police and other agencies to remain on high alert especially at vulnerable and crowded points,” said sources without specifying whether the threat is sea or airborne or from land.

The Home Ministry has also issued a red alert for Delhi.Sources said that there were specific inputs that Kashmir-based terrorist outfits would try to launch terror attacks in three market places, including much frequented underground market by tourists, Palika Bazaar on November 17.

“We are not lowering our guard.

The red alert will remain in force till further orders,” an official said.