NEW DELHI: Already surrounded by the opposition in Parliament for a JPC probe on the 2G scam, the beleaguered Congress was hit by another J-missile on Monday even as Andhra Pradesh witnessed waves of protests, resignations and angry slogans by several Congress activists who expressed solidarity with rebel leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Though Jagan’s resignation was seen to be coming, the actual event of late CM Y S Rajashekara Reddy’s son Jagan’s loud exit put the Congress on the defensive tizzy. More so, as the ageing Congress leadership appeared out of breath while doing a fire-fighting on several fronts.

Forced to counter the first-time MP’s challenge, the Congress sounded belligerent: “An individual’s exit will not make any difference to the party structure in Andhra Pradesh. The present and future will validate it,” was the official position of the central leadership.

In its official briefing, the Congress asserted that there was no threat to the government in Andhra Pradesh, thus betraying certain nervousness. Union minister Veerappa Moily, who is AICC in charge of the state, was first to react to the news. And, he admitted, “It is an unfortunate event.” But soon the party changed track. A lengthy letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, where Jagan carps about being “mistreated and humiliated’’ by the leadership, prom­pted the Congress MPs from the state to differ. Said Hanumantha Rao: “It’s not true, he was given a long rope’’.

Confirming what Rao had to say about the “ungrateful behaviour’’ of Jagan, a senior Congress leader said, “We tried everything. He was even offered a Cabinet post in the Centre, but he was willing to settle for nothing other than chief ministership! He seems to be in a hurry.” Congress leaders clai­med Jagan would regret his decision. “Wait and watch, he’ll knock at our doors in one-and-a-half years,’’ said one. His “inexperience” that the Congress cites as a reason why he was denied chief ministership, would “come in his way in the long run”.