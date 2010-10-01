FOR BJP patriarch L K Advani, it is a moment of triumph. The Ayodhya verdict in favour of the Ram temple comes as a morale-booster for Advani, who spearheaded the campaign since 1989.

Advani, who was forced to call off his innings, following pressure from the RSS by resigning as the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha after the party’s defeat at the hustings, may emerge on the top once again, in the light of the verdict.

To spearhead the campaign of Ayodhya, this time for the ‘construction of the grand Ram temple’, the services of the BJP patriarch may be required by the Sangh once again, though it is a far cry right now, with the Sunni Wakf Board knocking at the doors of the apex court.

Advani, who had led the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, was forced to terminate it at Samastipur in Bihar, following his arrest.

He faced a virulent campaign from secularists for leading the Ayodhya Movement from the front.

Often, he hit back, saying that secularism has become a euphemism for Hindu-bashing and a synonym for minority appeasement. It was only at a later stage, during his visit to Pakistan, Advani invited the wrath of Sangh Parivar by eulogising Jinnah and had to pay a heavy price by having to step down as BJP president.

The VHP was wary of Advani, especially because during its entire tenure from 1998-2004, the Vajpayee Government was not seen to be moving in the direction of taking up the Ayodhya issue. Owing to compulsions of coalition politics, the Vajpayee Government was forced to put the Ayodhya issue on the backburner. But, behind the scenes, Advani was the moving spirit in seeking a negotiated settlement of the Ayodhya issue.

Kanchi Shankaracharya Swami Jayendra Saraswati was urged to initiate a dialogue with Muslim religious leaders and the seer had even visited Lucknow for the purpose. Somehow, it did not work out.

It is against this backdrop that the court verdict assumes significance, endorsing the stand of Advani.

The saffron party remained largely with the Advani line on the issue. In the last BJP core committee meeting on September 24, the party stated that the BJP was of the considered opinion that judicial delays over the last 61 years had contributed to the failure of the resolution of the issue of construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. “We hope that the resolution of this issue is not delayed any further,” the resolution stated