PATNA: A day after RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said his party might seek the support of Congress after the Bihar Assembly polls, Lalu Prasad today ruled out any such possibility.

"I rule out any possibility of a post-poll pact with the Congress to form the government. There is no possibility of the RJD seeking support of Congress to form a government in case of a hung assembly," the RJD chief said.

"We are going to pull off a spectacular victory and form a government on our own," he said.

Asked about the party vice-president's statement yesterday, Prasad said, "There is no truth in that. I have spoken to Singh. He has denied having made such a statement."

Reacting to Congress president Sonia Gandhi's observation on Monday that Bihar had failed to develop in past 20 years due to the misrule of the successive governments, the RJD chief said, "If that is so, the Congress should remember it was part of the 15-year-old RJD government for long. It proves that Congress also failed to initiate development measures."

The Congress leaders, he said, were indulging in a blame game as they had nothing new to say during the election campaign.

Prasad accused the Congress of contesting all the 243 seats for the benefit of the NDA.