COLOMBO: A fivemember Sri Lankan Supreme Court bench on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the sacked Army chief, Sarath Fonseka, challenging the election of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the President of the country in January this year.

Fonseka had alleged that the election bristled with malpractices and sought a recount in the presence of all the 21 candidates, including himself, or their authorised representatives.

The court dismissed the petition by upholding a preliminary objection raised on behalf of President Rajapaksa on October 25, which contended that was no basis to the allegation that there were malpractices.

Fonseka, who is currently serving a 30month rigorous imprisonment (RI) for violations of the Army Act, was Rajapaksa's rival in the January 26 election as the "joint opposition candidate." He had filed the petition while in detention at the Navy headquarters here.