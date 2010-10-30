HYDERABAD: OFFICIALS of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against LashkareTaiba operative Mohammed ZiaulHaq, the prime accused in the Odeon theatre bomb blast case, in the Nampally criminal court.

"Besides ZiaulHaq, there were several LeT operatives and handlers, including Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, for whom the NIA was still on the lookout for conspiracy to wage war against India by supplying arms and ammunition," the chargesheet said. The Pakistani suspects include Muzammil, Abu Zubair, Abu Ali, Mehmood Bhai, Abdul Rehman Makki, Rafee, ZakiurRehman Lakhvi (also accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks), Abu Syed, Abu Zar, Nasar Javed, Abu Hafs and Iftekhar. The lone Bangladeshi suspect Sydul Islam's name also figures in the chargesheet. "However, they are yet to be traced and interrogated. Further, sufficient evidence is yet to be collected and the investigation is under progress," NIA officials said.

ZiaulHaq is in judicial custody and is lodged in the Chanchalguda jail. Officials said Haq had conspired with his Pakistani handler and LeT operative Abdul Aziz alias Abdul Rehan to execute terrorist attacks in India. According to officials, ZiaulHaq was influenced by Abdul Aziz when he was working in Saudi Arabia in 1996. Abdul Aziz took ZiaulHaq to Karachi, Pakistan and then to Muzzafarabad in PoK.