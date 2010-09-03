WASHINGTON: With an economy in doldrums, the US has apparently ceased to be an attractive destination for illegal immigrants.

A new report from the Pew Research Centre says that for the first time in two decades, the US has witnessed a sharp decline in illegal immigration.

The population of “undocumented immigrants”, as the terminology goes, has fallen by 8 per cent to 11.1 million as of March 2009, compared with a peak of 12 million two years earlier, says the report, put together by Pew’s Hispanic Centre.

Analysts believe that the state of the economy and the tougher enforcement of immigration laws, including increased deportations, may be the prime factors.

When compared to the 2000-2005 period, the decline in the flow of illegal immigrants during 2007-2009 is said to be as much as 67 per cent.

Estimates put the Mexican immigrants as high as 60 per cent of the total.Other Latin American nations accounted for 20 per cent. South and East Asia accounted for 11 per cent of the total.