GANDHINAGAR: Shiva Solanki, nephew of BJP MP Dinu Solanki, who was arrested in connection with the murder of RTI activist Amit Jethwa was Wednesday remanded to 12 days police custody.

Solanki, who was arrested from Rajkot Tuesday as he was going to board a flight for Mumbai, was presented before the Ahmedabad metropolitan magistrate D.S. Trivedi with the plea for a 14 day custody.

The court granted 12 days' police custody for further interrogation in the case.

Shiva is one of four people arrested in connection with the case. The others are Bahadursinh Vadher, a police constable, Pachan Shiva, one of the two motor cycle borne assailants and one is Sanjay Chauhan.

Amit Jethwa's father Bhikhubhai Jethwa had alleged that the BJP MP from Junagadh was behind the murder of his son. Jethwa was shot by two unidentified motor-cycle borne assailants opposite the Gujarat High Court on July 20.