GUWAHATI: The All-Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has ‘temporarily’ lifted its economic blockade on the roads leading to Nagaland.

“We’ve lifted the blockade with effect from 2 am on Friday,” AASU president Sankar Prasad Roy told Express. He said a decision towards this effect was taken late on Thursday following a meeting with the Naga Students’ Federation.

The AASU had enforced the blockade on two roads, including National Highway 39 leading to Nagaland, since September 15 in protest against assault on school students, mostly activists of the AASU, by the personnel of India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from Nagaland.

The incident occurred when a convoy of the Naga jawans, en route to Nagaland capital Kohima via Assam, was intercepted by the students amidst a protest demonstration.

The students had taken out a procession and blocked the highway demanding infrastructural development of their area. “We’ve lifted the blockade because the Nagaland Government has placed under suspension a company commander of the IRB battalion involved in the incident and also announced an ex-gratia payment of `5 lakh to the injured,” the AASU president said.