NEW DELHI: The government today said there were indications of the involvement of an Indian terror module in last month's serial blasts in Mumbai even as the opposition and UPA ally NCP accused the Centre of being soft in its approach to terrorism.

"While no conclusion has been reached, all indications point to Indian module" in the July 13 blasts in Mumbai that left 26 people dead.

"We cannot live in denial. We cannot close our eyes to facts. There are home grown modules," he said while replying to a debate in Rajya Sabha on growing incidents of terror.

It is for the first time that the government has pointed towards the involvement of a homegrown terror group for the three explosions in the metropolis.

Chidambaram said there is a new dimension of homegrown terrorism that threatens the country's survival as federal entity even as the opposition targeted it of being "soft" towards the menace.

The Home Minister also said all over the world right wing fascist forces were on the rise and India is no exception to it.

Chidambaram admitted the Pune and Mumbai blasts are "two major blots" in the last 32 months since he assumed the charge of Home Ministry. "I accept it," he said.

Opposition BJP, joined by NCP, charged the government with being soft towards terrorism.

Participating in the debate, BJP leader Arun Jaitley launched a scathing attack on the handling of the terror attacks and said mandarins in the Ministry of External Affairs "feel helpless" while dealing with countries which are the epicentres of terrorism.

Suggesting that the fight against terror should be extended to its foreign policy, Chidambaram said "does India have the will to use a foreign policy initiative to fight terror? In the absence of any other alternative of how to deal with Pakistan, the government has been advocating engagement with them....we lack the political will to take all necessary steps to fight terror."

"Every time a government decides to fight terror, it is told that it is either anti-minority or against human rights...national security will have to prevail over vote-bank politics," Jaitley said.

Toeing the Opposition line, NCP member Yogendra P Trivedi said, "we are probably too soft in handling terrorism.

Killers and terrorists should not feel India is too soft on them".

Citing the example of a ship lying abandoned off the Mumbai coast, he wondered "how a ship could come all the way to Versova coast without anyone knowing about it?"

In his reply, Chidambaram described the period from 2002 to 2008 as the worst phase of terrorism related violence and said there was a "failure to recognise" the growth of SIMI and Indian Mujahideen in these years at the political and government level.