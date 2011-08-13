SRINAGAR: Separatist guerrillas Saturday evening fired a grenade at a unit headquarters of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here, police said. No injury or damage was reported.

Police here said guerrillas fired at the Ikhwan Hotel, which houses the makeshift battalion headquarters of the CRPF.

"The rifle grenade exploded after hitting a wall without causing any damage," a senior police officer said here.

Security is already on the maximum alert ahead of the Independence Day celebrations Monday.

Ever since the armed struggle started here in early 1990s, separatist guerrillas have regularly tried to disrupt the official functions on the Republic Day or the Independence Day in the kashmir Valley.