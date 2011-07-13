NEW DELHI: Congress today steered clear of former Central Vigilance Commissioner P J Thomas's move to file a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the appointment of Pradeep Kumar as the new CVC.

"This is between him and the court. The party has nothing to say in the matter," party spokesman Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.

He was responding to a question on Thomas' plea for a direction to the President not to issue any warrant of appointment as CVC to Defence Secretary Kumar without first deciding on his representation to her against the judgement of the Supreme Court. Kumar is scheduled to be sworn in tomorrow.

The apex court had on March 3 quashed the appointment of Thomas as CVC as a chargesheet was pending against him in a corruption case in Kerala. Thomas was appointed as CVC in September 2010.