NEW DELHI: Congress leader Digvijay Singh today stuck to his controversial remarks that Suresh Kalmadi and Ashok Chavan are "innocent".

"The principle of jurisprudence is that you are innocent till you are found guilty," he said when asked about his remarks in Pune a couple of days back concerning the sacked Commonwealth Games Organising Committee chief and Chavan, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Singh's remarks in Pune were seen as the first voice of sympathy within the Congress for Kalmadi.

He had said the Pune MP was "innocent" and that the court should consider granting him bail. He had spoken similarly about Chavan noting that he and Kalmadi would come out "clean".

The Congress general secretary, however, had said these were his personal views.

Singh felt that in cases where charge sheets had been filed and investigations completed, the judiciary should consider granting bail to the accused. But, he did not name anyone in this connection.

Without referring to Kalmadi or to those lodged in jail in connection with the 2G scam, he insisted that the "general practice" is that the persons against whom investigation is complete and charge sheet is filed should be given bail.

He recalled that former Supreme Court judge V S Krishna Iyer has been a strong advocate of granting bail in such circumstances and there have been several judgements of the courts favouring such an action. A charge sheet in the CWG scam has been filed in the court.

On whether he was supporting BJP leader Jaswant Singh, who had demanded bail to DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi lodged in the Tihar jail in connection with the 2G scam, he said "I am not advocating anything, but I am reminding..."

Singh alleged that a section of the media had taken his remarks on Kalmadi and Chavan "out of context".

The Congress leader said he had spoken on the issue while drawing a comparison between Congress and BJP as regards action against their leaders in the wake of allegations of graft. "I was showing how sensitive the Congress president is on the issue and how insensitive Nitin Gadkari is."

Kalmadi was arrested by the CBI on April 25 this year on charges of fraud and conspiring with other officers of the organising committee to pay Rs 95 crore to a Swiss company for timing and score keeping equipment used during the Games. He is now lodged in Tihar jail.

Chavan had to step down in November 2010 after his name cropped up in the Adarsh housing society scam.