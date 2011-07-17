AHMEDABAD: A man was on Sunday arrested after over 10 crude bombs were found in his house in Danilimda area in Ahmedabad, with police suspecting a terror link to the recovery. "A man identified as Sahazad has been arrested after the police, acting on a tip off, conducted search at his house and found crude bombs with some raw material used in its preparation," city police commissioner S K Sinha said.

"The bombs are crude ones which were hidden in the man's house," he said. There prima facie seems to be a terror link to the incident.

The bombs seem to have been made to be used during rathyatra or in clashes, Sinha said. Besides Sahazad's arrest, police have detained some more persons and are interrogating them in this connection, the police commissioner said.

According to city police, the raid at Sahazad's house was carried out after his wife informed the control room early morning that her husband was in possession of bombs.