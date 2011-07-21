LUCKNOW: Under intense pressure, Mayawati Government on Wednesday recommended a CBI probe into the murder of two chief medical officers, barely a week after the agency was asked to investigate the mysterious death of their colleague YS Sachan in a jail in Lucknow.

The BSP government, which has been facing an opposition onslaught, also decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into alleged financial irregularities in the family welfare department of which the murders of Vinod Kumar Arya and B P Singh are believed to be a fallout.

Two state ministers Babu Singh Khushwaha and Anant Kumar Mishra had resigned on moral grounds due to the controversy.

"The state government decided to hand over both the cases to the CBI for further investigation so that the agency could go into the depth of deputy CMO YS Sachan's death," an official spokesman said in Lucknow.

The announcement came hours after the the state counsel told the Allahabad High Court, hearing a plea for handing over the two cases to the CBI, that there was no need for transferring the case to teh agency as the charge sheet has already been filed.

The High Court asked the UP government to submit to it the chargesheet and the case diary along with the entire records related to the murder of two chief medical officers.

The spokesman said that the decision was taken to find out if there is any connection between the death of Deputy CMO Sachan and murder of two CMOs Arya and Singh.

Arrested on charges of financial irregularities, Sachan, 52, was found dead inside the toilet of Lucknow district jail hospital on the night of June 22.

The case was handed over to the CBI on July 13 by the state government after a judicial probe found it to be prima facie a case of murder.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court too ordered a CBI inquiry into the case the next day. Sachan had been named as the key conspirator in the murder CMO B P Singh in April following the arrest of three shooters hired to kill him.

The spokesman said that the government has also decided to hand over further investigation into FIR lodged in connection with financial irregularities in the office of CMO (family welfare) to the CBI.

"Investigation into FIRs lodged on April 5 and 7 has been handed over to the CBI with the intention that truth should come to fore whether Sachan's death has any connection with these financial irregularities," he said.

He said that a letter has been sent to the CBI in connection with the decisions taken by the state government. "Though chargesheets have been filed in all the four cases after police investigation, but further investigation has been transferred to the CBI with the intention that if the motive behind Sachan's death is related to these cases then it is revealed and names of all those involved in Dy CMO murder case are exposed," the spokesman said.

He said that one of the objective behind CBI inquiry was to check recurrence of such incidents.