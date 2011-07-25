NEW DELHI: While stating that development and environment are not mutually exclusive ideas, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday sought the jurists and legal experts to design an intellectual property rights (IPR) regime which will incentivise environment friendly innovations.

Speaking at the international seminar on ‘Global Environment and Disaster Management: Law & Society’, Singh challenged the legal luminaries to put in place a legal and regulatory framework to help in environment conservation without bringing back the ‘hated licence raj’.

“The task ahead, as I see it, is to design a system of intellectual property rights which provides adequate incentives to invest in the development of new environment friendly technologies and at the same time ensuring that these technologies become available to poor countries at an affordable cost,” Singh said in his inaugural speech.

With the Environment Ministry often coming to loggerheads with various industrial groups over environment clearance for various projects, the Prime Minister said an independent regulator would soon be set up.

“We also hope to establish an independent regulator- the National Environment Appraisal and Monitoring Authority soon. This authority could lead to a complete change in the process of granting environmental clearances,” the Prime Minister said, adding,”Staffed by dedicated professionals, it (the regulator) will work on a full time basis to evolve better and more objective standards of scrutiny”.

The Prime Minister also lauded the Judiciary for holding the fort in the 1990s when India was undergoing rapid industrialisation without compromising on environmental concerns.

“Our Judiciary enforced laws and they were passed by a farsighted legislature to ensure that these (environmental) concerns were neither diluted nor dismissed. Our safeguards are now far more stringent and well defined than they were two decades ago….Over all, a major challenge ahead is to put in place a legal and regulatory framework which is effective in protecting the environment but without bringing back the hated ‘licence permit raj’ of the pre-1991 period,” the Prime Minister said.

Listing the environment-friendly policies of his government, Singh said that the United Progressive Alliance-II was targeting greening of 10 million hectares of forest land to increase the income of the poor through a national Green India Mission. Action for generating over 20,000 MW of solar energy by the year 2020 is underway.