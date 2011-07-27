NEW DELHI: Balkrishna, aide of Yoga Guru Ramdev, may be arrested by the CBI tomorrow for allegedly furnishing fake documents to get his passport.

CBI has summoned Balkrishna to appear tomorrow in connection with the case as he could not be traced at his residential address in Haridwar, CBI sources said.

They said summons have been served through local police on Balkrishna for appearing before the agency in Dehradun.

"It appears he is missing from his residence for three days. If needed he may be arrested," they said.

The CBI has earlier issued a look-out notice against Balkrishna after it registered a case against him under section 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) for procuring the fake degree and violation of section 12 of the Indian Passport Act (knowingly furnishing false documents for getting passport).

The agency had also approached the External Affairs Ministry seeking revocation of Balkrishna's passport as the educational degrees submitted by him have been found to be fake, they said.

Earlier, a missing persons report was lodged in Kankhal police station in Haridwar by Balakrishna's bodyguard Jayendra Singh Aswal.

According to the report, Aswal reached Balkrishna's Divya Yog ashram residence to accompany him to his Patanjali office yesterday but Balkrishna asked him to go to the office alone saying that he would leave later.

However, Aswal said, he waited till late in the evening but Balkrishna did not come. After returning to Divya Yog ashram, Aswal inquired about him but his whereabouts could not be known following which he filed the report.