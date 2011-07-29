NEW DELHI: Congress MP and sacked CWG Organising Committee chief Suresh Kalmadi today moved the Delhi High Court seeking permission to attend the monsoon session of Parliament, beginning August 1, after withdrawing a similar plea from the trial court.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw is likely to hear the matter in the High Court tomorrow.

Earlier in the morning, Kalmadi withrew the plea from the Special CBI court after making a submission that the High Court is the appropriate forum to decide his plea for custody parole to attend the Parliament session.

"The application, dated July 22, of Suresh Kalmadi seeking permission to attend the eighth session of Parliament is dismissed as withdrawn," Special CBI judge Talwant Singh said.

66-year-old Kalmadi, who is a Lok Sabha member from Pune, had on July 22 moved the application for custody parole to attend the eighth session of the 15th Lok Sabha.

Earlier this month, Kalmadi had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar seeking her permission to attend the monsoon session of Parliament. The Speaker, however, had said he would be able to attend Parliament only after the competent court's permission.

In his application, Kalmadi had told the court that he has been served with summons from Lok Sabha Secretary General T K Vishwanathan to attend the session beginning August 1 and said being a peoples' representative "he has a larger role to play in the polity of the nation as an MP."