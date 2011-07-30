KOLLKATA: Finance Minister and Congress veteran Pranab Mukherjee donned a different role on Friday.

At a meeting of the 42 Congress MLAs congregated at the West Bengal Assembly, he gave newbies valuable tips to understand proceedings of the House. “Almost 60% of the MLAs have been elected for the first time. So they were told about how to conduct themselves in the Assembly,” said State Fisheries Minister Abu Hena.

Even though publicly the party remains tight-lipped about the strains that have cropped up between the alliance partners Congress and Trinamool Congress (TC), sources indicate that the topic featured in the meeting. The MLAs relayed their grievances to him stating that the TC wasn’t including the Congress ministers into the government’s decision-making and that functioning of the party was being disrupted by TC workers.

“The MLAs were taught about discipline and were told to attend the deliberations in the Assembly,” said Manas Bhunia, Minister of Textiles and Small-scale industry.

Trouble has been brewing within the alliance after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appointed Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee as the chairperson of West Bengal Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation on June 24. Abhijit quit the post on July 25 and the Congress high command made WBPCC Chief Pradip Bhattacharya shoot off a terse letter to Banerjee, directing her not to appoint partymen in government posts without the consent of the Congress.

Congress leaders were also not invited to attend the victory rally held on July 21.