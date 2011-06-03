NEW DELHI: The Centre has decided to launch an ambitious low-cost housing scheme that could benefit about 32 million slum-dwellers in 250 cities during the 12th Five Year Plan period 2012-2017.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, approved the launch of the first phase of the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) to facilitate affordable housing for slum-dwellers.

The RAY is aimed at providing financial assistance to states that are willing to assign property rights to slum-dwellers for provision of shelters and basic civic and social services for slum redevelopment and for creating of affordable housing stock, Union Home Minister P Chidambaram said after the CCEA meeting.

Under the RAY, the Centre would bear half the cost of slum redevelopment which could be used by the states and cities towards viability gap funding, in order to encourage private sector participation.

The CCEA also decided to establish a mortgage risk guarantee fund to facilitate lending to the urban poor for housing purposes, with an initial corpus of `1,000 crore, Chidambaram said.

The Union Home Minister also informed that the Central assistance would be conditional to reforms undertaken by states, including conferring property rights to the owners.

“Slum-dwellers will benefit by way of property rights and access to a decent shelter, basic amenities and a dignified life,” he said.

When asked whether the scheme could pave the way for legalising existing slums, he said, “Yes, if property rights are conferred on a dweller. At the moment, they lead a very precarious existence.”

The scheme has been designed on the basis of experience of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) sub-mission of Basic Service to Urban Poor and the Integrated Housing and Urban Development Programme.