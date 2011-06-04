Bengal massacre accused sent to CBI custody

KOLKATA: A lower court in West Bengal's West Midnapore district Saturday sent Dil Mohammad, an accused in the 2001 Chota Angaria massacre, to seven days' Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody, said a lawyer of the investigation agency.

Several Trinamool Congress workers were allegedly burnt alive by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) cadres in the house of Bakhtar Mondal at Chhota Angaria in undivided Midnapore district Jan 4, 2001. None of the bodies were found.

"Further investigation in the Chota Angaria case has been opened. Today (Saturday), the CBI prayed for the custody of Dil Mohammad. After a prolonged hearing, the court granted seven days' custody. The CBI will interrogate him and find out the truth behind the happening," CBI lawyer Partha Tapaswi told IANS over phone.

Dil Mohammad, the absconding accused in the case, was arrested from Chandabila village in West Midnapore district May 15 this year.

The CBI charge sheeted 13 people, including CPI-M zonal secretary Sukur Ali and district committee member Tapan Ghosh.

In 2005, five of them surrendered, while Ali and Ghosh were arrested from Egra in East Midnapore in 2007 when they were sneaking out of Nandigram, in the present East Midnapore district.

Later all of them were released due to lack of evidence. After the arrest of Dil Mohammad, the CBI has started fresh investigation into the case.