AMRITSAR: Dalbir Kaur, sister of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh, who is on death row in Pakistan, today crossed the border in a bid to meet her brother lodged in Kotlakpathrai prison in Lahore.

She entered Pakistan through the Attari land route here, officials said.

Before crossing over, Kaur said she was carrying good wishes of her countrymen for the safe return of her brother to India.

She said she was hopeful of the Pakistani leadership granting mercy to her brother.

"I am heading to Pakistan on a month's visa. On reaching Lahore, my priority will be to see my brother in jail. I will like to spend maximum time with her.

"I will also try to meet Pakistan's Interior Minister Rehman Malik. He may try to arrange my meeting with the top leadership including President Asif Ali Zardari," Kaur said.

Sarabjit Singh, called Manjit Singh in Pakistan, was sentenced to death for a string of bomb blasts in Lahore and Multan in 1990 in which 14 people were killed.

He was set to be hanged on April one, 2008 but the execution was put off after Prime Miniter Yousuf Raza Gilani intervened.

This will be Kaur's second visit to the Kotlakpathrai jail. She had visited the prison on April 23, 2008 along with her husband Baldev Singh and Sarabjit?s daughters Swpandeep Kaur and Poonam.

This time Kaur is going alone as the Pakistan High Commission had granted visa only to her.