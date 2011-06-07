NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Union of India, Home Secretary G K Pillai, Delhi Chief Secretary P K Tripathi, Delhi Police Commissioner B K Gupta, and the Delhi administration on Monday, taking suo moto cognizance of the midnight police swoop on yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s camp at Ramlila Maidan, where he staged a fast-unto-death on Saturday.

A Bench comprising Justices B S Chauhan and Swatanter Kumar dismissed the petition filed by lawyer Ajay Agrawal and said it was issuing notices after taking suo moto cognizance of the incident. The fact that the contents of Agrawal’s petition were all there in Monday’s newspapers even before it took up the matter did not go down well with the Bench.

Asking the respondents to reply within two weeks, the Bench asked them to explain the crackdown on Ramdev and his supporters at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on the intervening night of June 4 and 5. It asked them what were the compelling circumstances under which the administration was forced to crack the whip in the dead of the night by use of force.

Interestingly, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued notices ‘after being pained by the media reports and complaints alleging unconstitutional police action in the midnight involving tear gas shells, lathicharge and forceful eviction of a large number of people sleeping under the tent, the venue of a protest at Ramlila Grounds in New Delhi on the 4th-5th June, 2011.’