NEW DELHI: A Right to Information (RTI) appeal was been filed Thursday seeking complete detail of assets and income of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Justice K.G. Balakrishnan during the period 2006-2011.

RTI activist Subhash Chandra Agarwal filed his appeal before Joint Secretary J.P. Meena who is appellate authority in the NHRC under the Right to Information Act, a statement here said.

The appeal seeks details of income and assets of Justice Balakrishnan particularly from Jan 14, 2007 to till March 31, 2011, when he was the chief justice of India.

Agarwal has said that the financial details of Justice Balakrishnan be furnished with relevant documents, file notings and correspondences.

This is an appeal filed by Agarwal on incomplete information given to his his earlier petition, the statement said.

Agarwal said that in response to his May 3, 2011, petition seeking Balakrishnan's income details, the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) provided the details for 2009 and 2010 and income for 2010 only.

The former chief justice has maintained that the all the details on his income and assets were available on the Supreme Court website.