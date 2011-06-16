MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court Thursday directed the Mumbai Police to file its status report in the ongoing murder investigations of Mid Day journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.

The directions by a division bench of Justice Ranjana Desai and Justice R.V. More came after it admitted three petitions demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the sensational murder, said advocate V.P. Patil.

The Mumbai Press Club was clubbed as in intervener in Patil's petition, while former journalist Ketan Tirodkar also filed a separate petition.

"I have informed the high court that just as the police carry out fake encounters, they are also conducting a fake investigation into this case and hence it must be handed over to CBI," Patil told IANS.

In his petition, Patil has alleged that the Mumbai Police has failed to make any headway in the probe, even six days after Dey was shot dead by four unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants near his residence in broad daylight.

Patil said he also cited possible links between the Mumbai Police with the underworld, and urged that the case be investigated by the CBI to ensure an impartial and fair probe.

Upholding the plea by the petitioners, Justice Desai and Justice More directed the police to submit the case files before the court by June 21, and also share the investigation reports with the petitioners.

The judges also directed the government to ensure that the state advocate-general remained present before the court at the hearing.

"The media persons are doing a great social service and I totally support the journalists' demand for a CBI probe in Dey's killing," Patil said.

Patil has also sought special protection for journalists who complain of receiving threats or those who work on risky investigations relating to the underworld mafia.