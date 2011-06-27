Chhota Rajan ordered J Dey killing: police

Home Nation

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police on Monday claimed that veteran crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey's murder case has been cracked by the Mumbai crime branch and the seven suspects have been sent to police custody till July 4.

Three shooters have been arrested from Rameshwaram, three from Mumbai and one from Solapur. All seven accused work for the Chhota Rajan gang, and the police said that Chhota Rajan ordered the killing.

Maharashtra Home Minister RR Patil has announced reward of Rs 10 lakh for the Mumbai crime branch team for cracking the case.

Giving an account of the murder plot revealed by the interrogation of the prime shooter Satish Kaliya, Jt Commissioner (Crime) of the Mumbai Police Himanshu Roy said, &quot;Chhota Rajan ordered the killing and supplied money and weapons.&quot;

Kaliya's interrogation, the police said, revealed that he had been asked to pick up a US made revolver, with Czech bullets and then arrange for a team. The target, the police said was not given to them then. The gang claimed they were given Dey's description, motorcycle number but not his identity.

The police, however, said that the motive of Dey's murder is not yet known.

The seven accused will be booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Chhota Rajan is likely to be be an accused in the case.

Dey, Editor (Special Investigation), Mid-Day, who extensively covered underworld and crime for over two decades, was gunned down by four assailants in suburban Powai.

His postmortem report revealed that J Dey was shot at from a close range. Five bullets were pumped into his chest, while four of them pierced his body, the fifth one ended up just under his right shoulder.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had earlier ruled out handing over the investigations into Dey's murder saying that the Mumbai police would crack the case soon.

&quot;If the High Court orders the government to do it, the case would be given to the CBI to honour the court verdict. But, Mumbai police would put forth its case before the court properly,&quot; Chavan had said.

