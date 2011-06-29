NEWDELHI: The CBI has decided to ignore the legal opinions and representations received on behalf of the Ruia brothers, who own the Essar group of companies, proclaiming their innocence in the 2G scam, top officials of the agency informed Express.

The CBI’s opinions on the Ruias’ involvement in the Loop- Essar Telecom controversy would be based on material evidences collected during its on-going investigation in the matter, they said. The latest set of representations received by the agency from Shashi Ruia and Ravi Ruia was on Tuesday, which contained a legal opinion given by former chief justice of india (CJI) V N Khare and former solicitor general (SG) Harish Salve.

Khare and Salve had reportedly given opinion that there was no association between the Essar and the Loop Telecom and it did not violate the Department of Telecom’s license condition that restricts existing telecom companies/ owners/ shareholders to own more than 10 percent in any another telecom venture. The two brothers have been making representations to the agency as it had raised suspicion that they used the Loop Telecom as a front to acquire more licenses and spectrum than legally permitted in 2008.

The Essar already has substantial stakes in the existing telecom venture, Essar-Vodaphone. According to the CBI, the Ruias have close family and business connection with Loop Telecom promoter I P Khaitan. Khaitan’s wife Kiran is their sister.

Confirming these developments, a CBI official said: “We have been getting representations and legal opinions on regular basis from Essar from the day their name started doing the rounds. As a routine, we examined them, but had decided to strictly base our opinion on the material evidences collected by us during the on-going investigation.”

The agency’s spokesperson Dharini Mishra also clarified that the representations and legal opinions from the Essar would not cause any delay in filing of the second additional chargesheet in the 2G case. It is expected to be filed in the first week of July. The high-profile legal opinions of ex-CJI and ex-SG have come at a time when the agency is busy examining the documents that it had received from Mauritius last week, which throws light on several suspected front companies of the Loop and the Essar. According to officials, information contained in these documents would be incorporated in the chargesheet. Based on these material evidences, the agency would name accused in the chargesheet.