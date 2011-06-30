NEW DELHI: Following the government's approval to increase the commission of petrol pump dealers, petrol and diesel prices will increase by 27 paise and 15 paise per litre respectively from Thursday midnight.

In Delhi, petrol will cost Rs.63.64 per litre from Friday, while diesel will be Rs.41.27 per litre. The government has increased dealers' commission to Rs.1,499 per kilolitre of petrol and Rs.912 per kilolitre of diesel.

While oil marketing companies had steeply hiked the price of petrol in May, the diesel price was raised last week by Rs.3 per litre.

The Federation of All India Petrol Dealers has expressed disappointment that the increase in commission was not commensurate with the recommendation of 39 paise per litre for petrol and 17 paise for diesel.

The recommendation was made by a committee set up last year by the petroleum ministry, after the petrol dealers had threatened to go on strike.

A press release issued by the Federation appealed to the Petroleum Minister S. Jaipal Reddy to reconsider the hike in commission.