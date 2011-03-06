MUMBAI: The Commission of Enquiry set up by the Maharashtra government to probe the Adarsh Housing Society scam is likely to start its proceedings this week.

In December last year, the government had formed a panel headed by retired High Court Justice J A Patil with former chief secretary P Subramanian as its member to probe the alleged irregularities in allotment of plot and grant of additional FSI to Adarsh Society.

"The Commission was expected to submit its report within three months from January 8. However, we got all the resources including accommodation in February. We have started getting affidavits from the members of the society and various departments of the government," an official attached to the Commission said.

An extension of time would be sought, he added.