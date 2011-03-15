PATNA: Protesting the killing of their two supporters in alleged fake police shootouts, Maoists Tuesday enforced a 24-hour strike, setting ablaze 10 vehicles and blasting two mobile phone towers in Bihar's Gaya district, police said.

Police officers in Gaya said armed Maoists forcibly stopped eight trucks and two buses and set them ablaze near the Bihar-Jharkhand border in the Barachatti police station area.

According to police officers, the drivers and cleaners were dragged out before the vehicles were torched. It was also reported that Maoists shot and injured a driver, who was admitted to hospital.

In another incident, a group of Maoist rebels blasted two mobile phone towers in Dumaria in Gaya, about 100 km from here.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Rajvardhan Sharma said the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) called for the shutdown in Magadh division which comprises Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Jahanabad and Arwal districts.

The strike is to protest the killing of villagers Karu Singh Bhokta and Sudama Bhuyian in alleged fake shootouts.