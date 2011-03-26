NEW DELHI: Noting that elections have become the biggest source of corruption, Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi today said the incidents of paid news were on the rise during polls.

"Election has become the biggest source of corruption in India today. The incidents of paid news in particular is on the rise in the country. A total of 86 cases of paid news have been brought to our notice and people have been pulled up for it," Quraishi said delivering a lecture in the capital.

While expressing his confidence in being able to "plug corruption," the CEC said, "Treatises between media houses and political outfits was disturbing."

"First it was surrogate advertising, now political parties and media houses have become even more daring by disguising election manifestos as editorials. This is not just unethical but disturbing but we are closely monitoring this," he said.