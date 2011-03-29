NEW DELHI: AICC General-Secretary Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and their two children will watch the semi-finals between India and Pakistan at Mohali, along with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is, however, unlikely to be present in Mohali, since she is leaving for poll campaign in Assam, on March 31. Sonia Gandhi is slated to hold election meetings in Karimganj, Bokajan and other places for the Assam polls.